ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County family is asking the public for help finding their missing dog, Jett, who went missing after a house fire.
Jett's owner, Thomas Ray Jones, said the fire happened May 12 at a house along Hamby Road. Firefighters weren't able to find Jett inside the home but they are confident he's somewhere in the community. Neighbors said they last saw him walking near Flat Rock and Hamby Road.
Jones said Jett alerted the family to the fire and believe he's the reason they were able to escape.
Jett is described as a large, red, hound dog around 10 years old.
Jones said he's are offering a $200 reward for Jett's safe return.
Anyone who sees Jett or know where he may be is asked to call 864-202-2676.
