Missing Moon

Missing dog named Moon.

 (Source: Moon's owner, Kate)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville owner needs help finding her missing dog, Moon, who was last seen Monday evening.

Moon is a boxer hound mix with big paws, long legs, a skinny body, and weighs roughly 20 pounds, according to her owner, Kate.

Kate said Moon's last known location was the Parker Fire Department Station 2 on South Washington Avenue near Hwy 123.

Kate said, "Moon is very fast and so loving. She likes when you call her name in a high pitch tone.

If you or anyone sees Moon, please call Kate at 864-346-9248 or email her at kate.evans@rkbx-gvl.com.

