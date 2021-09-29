GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville owner needs help finding her missing dog, Moon, who was last seen Monday evening.
Moon is a boxer hound mix with big paws, long legs, a skinny body, and weighs roughly 20 pounds, according to her owner, Kate.
Kate said Moon's last known location was the Parker Fire Department Station 2 on South Washington Avenue near Hwy 123.
Kate said, "Moon is very fast and so loving. She likes when you call her name in a high pitch tone.
If you or anyone sees Moon, please call Kate at 864-346-9248 or email her at kate.evans@rkbx-gvl.com.
