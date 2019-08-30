ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Asheville Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old, who is believed to be in the company of a man named Brandon Neels.
Sarah Elizabeth Edwards is described as a 5'2" white female, 21 years of age and approximately 110 pounds with dirty blond hair and brown eyes.
Police say Sarah Elizabeth Edwards was last seen at the Rescue Mission located at 225 Patton Avenue on Aug. 11. She was wearing a t-shirt, cut off denim shorts and hiking boots. She had a red book bag and was carrying a green laundry bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.
