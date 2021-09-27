ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Deputies need help looking for a missing woman from the Asheville area.
72-year-old Sybil Riddle was last heard from on Sunday, Sept. 26 around 7 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. She is driving a grey 2017 Lexus RX350 with NC license plates 1449RT.
Riddle is described by deputies as five foot two and 140 pounds with blue and green eyes and long grey hair. Deputies said the picture above is an older
Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.
