McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are looking for a stolen Bigfoot statue and the person who took it.
We're told on Tuesday, February 9, someone removed a gray concrete 3-foot-tall, 150 pound statue from a residence on Zion Hill Road. The theft occurred sometime between 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 9.
Deputies are asking anyone with information concerning the theft or knowledge of the suspect to contact Detective Lambert at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County CrimeStoppers at 828-65-CRIME.
