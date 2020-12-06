WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, the Williamston Fire Department made a statement on Facebook saying their Christmas decor was stolen.
According to the post, the fire department said a blow up of Santa riding a fire engine that was purchased on Dec. 6 was stolen from the Williamston Spring Park on Saturday.
The fire department made the following statement:
Needless to say, there will NOT be a replacement, as we struggled to be able to purchase this one. Our funds are extremely low as there was no 4th of July Celebration, No Spring Water Festival, and No Boo- in -the-Park, where we normally raise the monies to purchase such things. If you see Santa riding a blow up Fire Engine, it probably came from the Williamston Spring Park.
Anyone that has any information on where the Christmas decor may be, please call the Williamston Fire Department.
