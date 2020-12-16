SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a missing dog named Zoe are offering $1000 for her dog that has been missing since November.
Zoe was last seen on Nov. 8 in West Spartanburg along Fairforest Road.
Zoe's owner said she is a small female pointer with a white body that has brown splotches, brown face with white between the eyes, and brown patches on her back and tail. Zoe weighs 35 pounds and is wearing a pink collar with tags.
"We miss Zoe greatly and want to get her home", says her owner.
If you see Zoe, please call (864) 680-9233.
More news: SCHP: 4 crashes cause major slowdown on I-85 south near mile markers 82, 83
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.