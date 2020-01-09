UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Union County sheriff said a missing person advisory was issued for a man who was last seen more than a year ago.
Sheriff David Taylor said 26-year-old David “Collin” Barber was last seen on Dec. 14, 2018 when he left a relative’s home in Union.
Barber is 5’7” tall with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Barber’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Scott Ruby at 864-466-6572.
