(FOX Carolina) -- Plumbing In Pink is on the hunt for whomever stole their pink trailer.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer was reported stolen Monday. The incident reports reads that workers for the company were driving along Interstate 85 southbound around 9:30 Sunday night when the trailer became unhitched. The workers decided to leave the pink trailer on the shoulder just before exit 69.
Once the returned Monday morning around 8:30, the trailer was not there.
FOX Carolina spoke with the company’s head technician who says they are really shocked someone would steal the pink trailer, which has the company’s signage wrapped around it.
Obviously they want the trailer back but are more concerned about what was in it.
"[It] Had a lot of plumbing tools in it: plumbing and HVAC, sewer machines, and equipment that would probably be in the range of $15,000 gone."
