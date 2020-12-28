TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - A family is looking for their dog that went missing in Greenville County just days before Christmas.
Owner Leah DeKalb says her dog named Thunderstorm went missing on Dec. 23. He was last seen in the field at Camp Old Indian near Poinsett Bridge, both located on Callahan Mountain Road in Travelers Rest.
DeKalb described Thunderstorm as a male blue merle Australian Shepherd that is almost two years old. He was wearing two collars and tags.
"Several people had seen him in the field at the scout camp and reported of a couple different vehicles slowing down, stopping and calling for him. So we cannot say with certainty, but sometimes you have to go with your gut feeling. And that’s ours", says DeKalb.
The family mentioned that they are willing to give a $1,000 reward for the return of Thunderstorm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Jeremy Adams at (864)-350-4101.
More news: DHEC provides Upstate testing oppountiies for the week of Dec. 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.