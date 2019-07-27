HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies need your help finding a missing man they believe may be living with a cognitive impairment.
HCSO say's 58-year-old Kevin Mark Lynch was last seen on the 2300 block of Swag Road in Waynesville. He's 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown-gray hair with brown eyes.
Kevin was last seen wearing a brown shirt with a deer on the front, brown shorts, white tennis shoes, and a camo ball cap.
If you know where Kevin is, call HCSO at (828) 452-6600.
