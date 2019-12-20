HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies need your help finding a missing man they say is endangered, as he may be living with a cognitive impairment.
A Silver Alert is active for 27-year-old Victor Paul Conner. He was last seen near S & S Lane in Waynesville. He was wearing a white flannel shirt, black leather vest, dark jeans, and gray Nike shoes.
He stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen driving a dark blue 2009 Scion of unknown model, with NC license plate FLX1882.
Anyone who knows where Victor is should call 911 or the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 828-452-6600.
