HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies say a woman who went missing from her home in Edneyville is back home safe.
70-year-old Sharon Marie Gobbi was last seen leaving her home on Silver Fox Run, off of Lamb Mountain Road on foot around 7:30 p.m. Deputies note she lives with dementia and has a history of falling.
Deputies announced her safe return home at 12:43 a.m. Friday morning.
Sharon also went missing a few weeks ago at the end of June.
