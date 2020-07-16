Sharon Gobbi

Sharon Gobbi

 (Photo: Henderson County S.O./ June 26, 2020)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies say a woman who went missing from her home in Edneyville is back home safe.

70-year-old Sharon Marie Gobbi was last seen leaving her home on Silver Fox Run, off of Lamb Mountain Road on foot around 7:30 p.m. Deputies note she lives with dementia and has a history of falling.

Deputies announced her safe return home at 12:43 a.m. Friday morning.

Sharon also went missing a few weeks ago at the end of June.

