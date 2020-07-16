HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies say they need your help finding a woman who went missing from her home in the Edneyville community Thursday evening.
70-year-old Sharon Marie Gobbi was last seen leaving her home on Silver Fox Run, off of Lamb Mountain Road on foot around 7:30 p.m. Deputies note she lives with dementia and has a history of falling.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt and white pants. Sharon has sandy blonde hair, green eyes, and weighs about 140 pounds. She has no known friends in the area, and her family doesn't know where she may have gone.
If you know where she is, call police, dial HCSO at 828-697-4911, or submit a tip on their mobile app.
Sharon also went missing a few weeks ago at the end of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.