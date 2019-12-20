HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies say a missing man they say was living with a cognitive impairment was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
A Silver Alert was issued for 27-year-old Victor Paul Conner out of Waynesville, N.C. on December 20. However, the alert was rescinded the next day.
When we called dispatch, we were told he had been booked into Spartanburg County Detention Center.
We checked online records and found Conner was booked Friday evening on charges of trespassing after warning and public disorderly conduct. He was released Saturday afternoon.
