CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County Emergency Services said Tuesday they are extending the Crisis Cleanup Hotline deadline.
Officials said the hotline is for anyone who needs assistance with damage form the flooding in Western North Carolina. Once you call, emergency services will connect you with volunteers from local relied organizations, community groups and faith communities who may be able to help with the following:
- Cut fallen trees
- Drywall, flooring & appliance removal
- Tarping roofs
- Mold mitigation
All services are free but isn't guaranteed due to an overwhelming need.
The hotline deadline will now go up until Friday, Sept. 10, according to officials.
