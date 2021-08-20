HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Haywood County Officials announced that they located two more victims from the deadly flooding from Tropical Storm Fred.
Officials announced the two additional casualties at 4:00 p.m. on Friday. “We would like to extend our sympathies to all the families who have been affected by this tragedy and most especially to those who have lost loved ones,” said Sheriff Greg Christopher.
On Friday morning, officials gave an update on the situation in Haywood County. They identified the two of the people killed during the impact of tropical storm Fred. They also announced that seven people are still unaccounted for.
Officials identified the victims as Frank Mungo, 86, and Franklin McKenzie, 68. Both were from the Cruso community, according to officials.
Officials said that they are entering day three of search and rescue efforts Friday. Skilled teams from outside the area continue their intensive efforts to search the area, according to officials. Drone and K9 teams are also helping ground and swift water rescue teams. Officials said that a total of 225 rescue workers are helping in the search.
Officials said there is significant damage to roads and bridges in the area, especially Cruso. They add that at least 10 to 15 bridges were damaged or destroyed. Heavy Equipment teams are coming today to start clearing out the largest debris piles, according to officials.
Residents are encouraged to document as much as possible with photographs before they clean out any debris. This documentation will help officials make complete damage assessments.
Officials ask residents to not pile debris into state roads. These piles could block access to rescue vehicles or other essential traffic.
Residents that want to access active search areas need to present identification before entering restricted areas, according to officials.
Officials have a helpline in place for anyone that needs help related to the storm. The helpline number is 828-356-2022, and it is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. The following assistance may be available through the helpline:
- Missing person information
- Food, housing assistance
- Special needs assistance
- Volunteer or donation opportunities
- Other storm-related needs
Anyone who wants to donate items to the recovery effort can take them to the following locations:
- Bethel Baptist Church: 5868 Pigeon Rd, Canton, NC 28716
- Helping Haywood: 289 Industrial Park Drive Waynesville
The following locations are distributing items to those in need:
- Bethel Baptist Church: 5868 Pigeon Rd, Canton, NC 28716 - clothing, children’s clothing, food, water, toiletries
- Canton First Baptist Church: 74 Academy Street Waynesville - food, water, toiletries
- Faith Community Church: 289 Industrial Drive Waynesville - food, water, toiletries
Those affected by storm damage will find meals are available at Bethel Baptist Church: 5868 Pigeon Rd, Canton, NC 28716.
We will update this article as we learn more.
