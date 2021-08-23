HAYWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials with Haywood County Emergency Services as well as the Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they are still searching for one person who is unaccounted for after massive flooding in the area last week.
In an update from both agencies on Monday, officials say that they are still heavily engaged in damage assessment in the Cruso, Canton and Clyde areas of Haywood County.
Emergency Management confirmed the launch of a new website for those still in need of help after the flooding. Residents can visit RecoverHaywood.com for assistance with food, housing as well as debris removal.
County sheriff Gregg Christopher addressed concerns about looting in the area. Sheriff Christopher confirmed that there have been 10 reports of looting or suspicious activity but no arrests have been made as of Monday.
In order to increase security, deputies are increasing their presence in the area with troopers from the North Carolina Highway Patrol helping to deter potential looters, according to the sheriff.
Officials say they are still assessing the monetary amount of damage sustained from the flooding.
Anyone in need of assistance in Haywood County is encouraged to call the Storm Relief Hotline at 828-356-2022.
