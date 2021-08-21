HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina)- Haywood County Emergency Services provides an update on home damage assessments following the flooding that hit the area.
Officials say that building inspectors from the Office of State Fire Marshall are going from house to house to perform damage assessments. If these inspectors determine that the damage to a home is severe, they may need to turn off the home's electricity to prevent further issues.
Anyone whose electricity is off should go to Haywood County Building Inspections at 157 Paragon Parkway, Clyde NC 28721, to get a temporary electricity permit. Officials say that Haywood County has waived the permit fee for this service.
Homeowners may need to install a temporary electricity pole and have it inspected by Haywood County Building Inspections before Duke or HEMC reactivates their electricity. For questions regarding this service, please call Haywood County Development Services at 828-452-6638.
Haywood County Emergency Services said in a press release, "while this may seem like one more hurdle for those impacted by Tropical Storm Fred, these steps are required by the State Building Code and are designed to protect the public from further tragedy."
