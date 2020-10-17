HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who was last known to have been hiking.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, 27-year-old Chad Segar was last seen on Oct. 12 in the Black Balsam area of Pisgah National Forest.
Anyone with information on Segars whereabouts is asked to contact the Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office at (828)-452-6666.
More news: Police: Man found shot, killed in own apartment; homicide investigation underway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.