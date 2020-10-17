Chad Seger

Chad Seger

 Haywood County Sheriff's Office

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who was last known to have been hiking.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, 27-year-old Chad Segar was last seen on Oct. 12 in the Black Balsam area of Pisgah National Forest. 

Anyone with information on Segars whereabouts is asked to contact the Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office at (828)-452-6666.

