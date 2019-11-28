HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) One Haywood County corporal spent his Thanksgiving morning in a somewhat nontraditional way.
The Sheriff's Office took to social media to commend Corporal Ken Stiles in his valiant effort to save an elk that had found itself in quite the predicament.
In a photo from their Facebook, Stiles can be seen teetering at the edge of a roof, holding clippers, helping to cut loose a hammock from which the elk had become entangled.
The elk had happened upon the lounge swing on Windswept Way in Maggie Valley, and soon found itself unable to escape its fabric clutch.
Thanks to Corporal Stiles, the animal was released and all operations were able to resume as normal on the holiday.
