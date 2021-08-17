GENERIC- State of Emergency

A generic image for a State of Emergency (Associated Press, July 3, 2021)

HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina)- Haywood County officials declare a State of Emergency due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Officials said in the declaration, "Heavy rainfall where accumulation of such severity as to cause the potential for widespread, landslides, flooding, leading to power outages, damage to infrastructure and unsafe road conditions; and that such conditions are forecasted to exist in Haywood County."

For more information, please visit the Haywood County Emergency Services Facebook Page at Haywood County Emergency Services | Facebook

Haywood County is providing emergency shelter for residents that need it. For more information, please visit: Haywood County Emergency Services offers emergency shelter for storms | News | foxcarolina.com

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.