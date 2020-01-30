Pallet fire in Bethel

 (Courtesy: David Culp Photography/ January 30, 2020)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies are asking the public for tips as they investigate a fire that broke out early Thursday morning.

HCSO says the fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. along Pigeon Road, in the Bethel area. They say 2,800 oak palletts were set on fire.

David Culp sent us video of the fire as he drove near it. The flames were near a residential area, but did not appear to threaten nearby homes.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at 828-452-6600.

