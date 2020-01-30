HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies are asking the public for tips as they investigate a fire that broke out early Thursday morning.
HCSO says the fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. along Pigeon Road, in the Bethel area. They say 2,800 oak palletts were set on fire.
David Culp sent us video of the fire as he drove near it. The flames were near a residential area, but did not appear to threaten nearby homes.
Anyone with information should call KCSO at 828-452-6600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.