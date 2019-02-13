HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies say a woman and her five-year-old son who were reported missing earlier on Wednesday have been found and are safe.
Earlier in the day, detectives with the Haywood County Sheriff’s said Wednesday they needed the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman and her 5-year-old son.
Stephanie Michelle Becker, 35, of Waynesville and her son Gabriel were reported missing Wednesday morning by Becker’s boyfriend, who stated he had last seen the two at 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said.
Details regarding where they were found or any reason for their disappearance were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.