HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies were searching for an inmate who abandoned his work detail Thursday afternoon.
According to the sheriff's office, Charles Andrew Messer walked away from his detail around 1:14 p.m., which he was working at in paying a child support purge. Messer was previously approved for work release by HCSO.
Messer was originally booked in August on a civil non-support charge.
He was last seen in a wooded area of Maple Springs Road and Coleman Mountain, wearing black shorts, a blue and white flannel shirt; and a red ball cap with the letters O and U in white letters.
Deputies said at 7:38 p.m. Messer was located and placed into custody without incident.
