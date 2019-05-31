HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help tracking down a missing man.
Detectives said they are searching for Jay Scott Reed, 28, who last seen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Reed is six-feet-tall, 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray jogging pants, and gray Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call (828) 452-6600.
