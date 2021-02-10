HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says that it s searching for a person of interest that may be connected to a house fire that occurred in the Dix Creek area of the county on Wednesday.
Deputies say that John Rabb is believed to be driving a dark gray 2016 Jeep Patriot with a North Carolina license plate.
Anyone with information on Rabb's whereabouts should contact the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 828-452-6666.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
