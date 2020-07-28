Canton, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Haywood County, NC have confirmed that law enforcement is on the scene of a deputy involved shooting.
Right now, we're told Asheville Highway is closed for the investigation.
Information about what led to the shooting is unavailable at this time. We've reached out to law enforcement for more details, including injuries that may be involved.
We'll update as we learn more.
More news: Anderson County firefighters say no one injured in camper fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.