HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are investigating after a man's body was pulled from Pigeon River, according to Haywood County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies, Emergency Management Services, firefighters and the medical examiner responded to the scene after the call came in at around 2:40 p.m.
We have crews on the way to the scene. We will update this article when we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.