Waynesville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On November 28, a Western North Carolina man was found guilty of trafficking opiates by possessing and transporting hydrocodone pills, after a two-day trial in Haywood County.
The District Attorney's Office said on April 30, 2018, Matthew William Ray, 25, of Waynesville, was observed driving a Century Appliance work truck, speeding, driving over the center line, and driving with a broken tail light.
Detectives approached the vehicle and immediately noticed a .38 caliber handgun in plain view and were granted consent by Ray to search the vehicle. Upon the search, police discovered a plastic straw with powder residue and a small cooler containing a brown bag containing 90 hydrocodone pills.
District attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said:
"Opiate abuse is rampant in our communities throughout Western North Carolina. My office aggressively prosecutes defendants who possess and peddle these drugs in our mountains. These cases can be difficult to detect due to the clandestine nature of the drug trade, and I commend the officers for their vigilance and hard work.”
Ray received two consecutive sentences in the total amount of 450 to 564 months in prison and a one million dollar fine, as dictated by law.
“The penalty is stiff, and I’m sending the message to other dealers. If we catch you, you are going to prison,” said Welch.
