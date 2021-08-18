HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officials with Haywood County Emergency Management says that about 35 people remain unaccounted for after floods in the area on Tuesday.
Officials confirmed that Clyde and Canton are currently under boil water advisories.
Deputies said they are still searching for survivors and have not confirmed any deaths due to the flooding that happened.
According to a officials, a shelter is set up at Tuscola High School, where 40 people are currently sheltered.
The sheriff's office says that it is concerned about more rain that is forecasted to effect the area in the coming days.
Haywood County Sheriff Gregg Christopher says that some homes and entire mobile home parks were "completely destroyed."
The North Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed that traffic along US-276 is restricted to local traffic only and officials say they will be verifying resident identification at the intersection near NC-110.
Deputies are asking drivers not to drive through standing water.
Emergency Management says that any residents hoping to gain access to active search areas will have to present identification for access.
According to officials, there is significant damage along roads in Cruso, with 10 to 15 roads and bridges either damaged or destroyed.
⚠️ Traffic on U.S. 276 is now restricted to LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY. Haywood County sheriff office will be verifying resident identification at the intersection with N.C. 110. #Fred @ncwx pic.twitter.com/oT03GbrwxL— NCDOT Western Mts (@NCDOT_Westmtn) August 18, 2021
A new help line has been set up for those seeking storm related assistance. Those wishing for assistance can call 828-356-2022 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
