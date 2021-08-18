Deputies say that anyone wishing to report a missing or unaccounted person should call the Haywood County Sheriff's Office.

Downtown Canton (2).jpg

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officials with Haywood County Emergency Management says that about 35 people remain unaccounted for after floods in the area on Tuesday. 

Officials confirmed that Clyde and Canton are currently under boil water advisories. 

Deputies said they are still searching for survivors and have not confirmed any deaths due to the flooding that happened.

According to a officials, a shelter is set up at Tuscola High School, where 40 people are currently sheltered.

The sheriff's office says that it is concerned about more rain that is forecasted to effect the area in the coming days. 

Haywood County Sheriff Gregg Christopher says that some homes and entire mobile home parks were "completely destroyed."

The North Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed that traffic along US-276 is restricted to local traffic only and officials say they will be verifying resident identification at the intersection near NC-110. 

Deputies are asking drivers not to drive through standing water. 

Emergency Management says that any residents hoping to gain access to active search areas will have to present identification for access. 

According to officials, there is significant damage along roads in Cruso, with 10 to 15 roads and bridges either damaged or destroyed. 

A new help line has been set up for those seeking storm related assistance. Those wishing for assistance can call 828-356-2022 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

MORE NEWS: NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Mauldin

Downtown Canton (6)

A look at the damage from a severe storm on August 17, 2021 (FOX Carolina, August 17, 2021)
 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.