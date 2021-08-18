HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher confirmed Wednesday that more than 30 people are still unaccounted for after severe storms and floods hit the area Tuesday.
Officials with Haywood County Emergency Management also confirmed that Clyde and Canton are currently under boil water advisories.
Deputies said they are still searching for survivors and have not confirmed any deaths due to the flooding that happened.
According to a officials, a shelter is set up at Tuscola High School, where 54 people are currently sheltered. Emergency Management officials say that cell phone and landline service is down as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Office says that it is concerned about more rain that is forecasted to effect the area in the coming days.
The sheriff says that some homes and entire mobile home parks were "completely destroyed."
The North Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed that traffic along US-276 is restricted to local traffic only and officials say they will be verifying resident identification at the intersection near NC-110.
Deputies are asking drivers not to drive through standing water.
⚠️ Traffic on U.S. 276 is now restricted to LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY. Haywood County sheriff office will be verifying resident identification at the intersection with N.C. 110. #Fred @ncwx pic.twitter.com/oT03GbrwxL— NCDOT Western Mts (@NCDOT_Westmtn) August 18, 2021
Christopher confirmed that the Sheriff's Office has a running list of people that are missing or unaccounted for. Anyone with information or wishing to report an unaccounted person should call (828)-452-6768.
