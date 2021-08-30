CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Less than two weeks after the deadly storms hit Haywood County, another severe weather event is on the way.
We asked Emergency Management how they're preparing while in the midst of assessing the previous damage.
Haywood County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Allison Richmond says crews are working on clearing debris—particularly out of the river banks. They want to clear the stream. They've very concerned about the potential for more flooding and landslides in the Caruso area.
Richmond say they've been having briefings every day with the National Weather Service and North Carolina Emergency Management. And they've asked for resources from the state for water rescues and other emergencies.
She tells us they've also put weather-spotters in the community to keep and eye on the streams. They're preparing for more flooding, landslides, streambeds, and slope instability.
Richmond warns residents to put a plan in motion.
"We're asking people, right now, to prepare in case they do need to evacuate; to have their vehicles ready to go, to have transportation lined up, or to call and request assistance if they need that," said Richmond.
While checking out the area near Canton Middle School, we noticed crews are still in the process of fixing the football field and playground.
Vicky Hansley doesn't live far from the area. She says some people affected are still looking for a place to live.
"I just pray for everybody. I mean, and I hope it does bypass us because we just got a flood a week or so ago. And they're still not done cleaning up for it and the devastation," Hansley said.
Hansley says she has lived in Canton for six years. She hopes this rain isn't as bad as the first.
Emergency Management says FEMA was on the ground assessing the previous damage. No updates from them so far.
For storm resources, visit here.
There is a shelter available.
Here is the Emergency Services hotline: 8283561022
And Haywood County residents can sign up for Haywood Alerts to stay up-to-date.
