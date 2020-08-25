Haywood County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, officials with Haywood County Schools released an update regarding a ransomware attack that struck the district on Monday.
According to school officials, on Monday, the district's IT department reacted quickly, and individuals from Microelectronic Center of North Carolina and the NCLGISA Strike Team were deployed. The district says both the MCNC and NCLGISA both have extensive experience in addressing ransomware attacks.
Tuesday the National Guard arrived on site to focus on gathering forensic data.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the district says they had learned the following:
- Our financial and payroll information was not impacted. We anticipate being able to pay our employees on time. Please bear with us if there are glitches. Members of the Finance Department are working from a remote location because our normal Internet and server support is missing. With that said, we expect the end-of-month payroll to occur as scheduled. We will not be able to put paystubs on the employee portal at this time.
- Our third-party data storage was not impacted. PowerSchool (student data), Orbit, Google email, other Google applications, Remind, and any other third-party data is secure.
- Chromebooks were not individually impacted. However, Chromebooks cannot be used at this time because they automatically connect to the network and the network is down.
- Staff computers are not safe to use at this time.
- Personal computers (not associated with Haywood County Schools) were not impacted.
- Google email can be used from a personal device.
The district says their focus now will shift to bringing on-site communication tools online, beginning with telephones. They'll then work on reconnecting student devices to the network and continue assessing staff computers.
Data regarding the ransomware attack will be shared with the FBI.
Currently the district says the delay in resuming remote instruction is due to the uncertainty surrounding the staff computers. District officials say they'll know more when forensic work is complete.
