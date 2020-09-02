WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, officials with Haywood County Schools released an update regarding a ransomware attack that struck the district in late August.
The district can now confirm that a data breach occurred during the August 24 attack.
The school district's IT department reacted quickly, and individuals from Microelectronic Center of North Carolina and the NCLGISA Strike Team were deployed. The district says both the MCNC and NCLGISA both have extensive experience in addressing ransomware attacks.
The National Guard and the FBI also got involved.
"Our people, deployed state and federal experts, and several remote support organizations worked to help us restore communication services, a functioning network, and our ability to return to learning. Many services are still unavailable. Forensic and restoration work may continue for weeks. The law enforcement investigation is ongoing," the school district said in Wednesday's statement.
The district added this about the now-confirmed data breach, "We are taking every possible step to eliminate any potential harm to staff, students, and affiliates. At this point, the forensic work has not determined the extent of specific data that was stolen. We ask staff, students, and parents to monitor for any suspicious activity."
Forensic and restoration work is still underway and the district said once that is finished, they will "put appropriate privacy protection measures in place" for those impacted by the breach.
