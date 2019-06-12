HAYWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) In an effort to combat, and prevent the spread of measles in their schools, Haywood County has announced a precautionary plan for the upcoming school year.
The announcement says the county has been working with public health officials who've been monitoring the measles outbreaks across the country.
According to the new plan, if a Haywood County Schools student is diagnosed with measles during the 2019-2020 school year, they will be removed from the school based on recommendations from the attending physician and public health officials.
Students who fail to have valid documentation that they've received a measles vaccine will also be removed from the diagnosed child's school.
Haywood County Schools says 60 students currently enrolled in their schools do not have valid measles vaccine documentation.
The press release cites the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) saying the institution recommends, "persons who continue to be exempted from or who refuse measles vaccination should be excluded from school, childcare, or other institutions until 21 days after rash onset in the last case of measles."
