WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Haywood County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Monday due to the potential for snow and winter weather, the superintendent said in a statement.
Below is the full statement from Dr. Bill Nolte:
Haywood County Schools is dismissing at 12:30 p.m. today (Monday, January 27, 2020). At 10:00 a.m., a heavy band of precipitation began entering North Carolina from the west. The precipitation includes some snow at higher elevations. The precipitation is expected to cross Haywood County and produce measurable snow at higher elevations.
Out of an abundance of caution, Haywood County Schools is dismissing at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Several other Western NC schools were delayed Monday morning due to winter weather concerns.
