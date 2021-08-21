HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Haywood County Schools’ Board of Education held an Emergency Meeting on Saturday to address the number of isolations and quarantines connected to the first two days of school.
During the meeting, officials decided to adopt a plan that adjusts their currently masking policy.
The new masking policy is based on the average number of positive COVID-19 cases every week. The plan will use a traffic light concept to explain the masking policy.
- "Red" light level- Students will be required to wear masks at this level.
- "Yellow" light level- Masking will be optional for students at this level.
- "Green" light level- There will be no need for masks at this level.
The Board said the formula is based on the average number of new positive cases per day on a weekly basis. You can see a visual representation of this plan at Stop-Slow-Go.
Haywood County is currently at the "Red" light level, according to officials. Masks will be required indoors for all students, staff and visitors. Everyone will also need to wear masks outdoors when social distancing is not possible, according to officials.
“We appreciate the work and collaboration of our public health partners in developing this case-based masking plan,” said Dr. Bill Nolte, Superintendent. “Using this plan should help reduce isolations and quarantines for students and staff. This should keep more of us in in-person learning which is important for academic success and social-emotional well-being.”
“Our first priority is the safety of our students, faculty, and staff as they continue to participate in in-person learning. We recognize that the situation is ever-changing and we have to overcome and adapt,” said Sarah Henderson, Public Health Director. “Adopting this plan allows us to see the progress in our community and adjust as needed. This plan gives us an end goal and something to work toward.”
For more information, please visit Board Adopts Masking Plan Based on Positive Case Rates.
