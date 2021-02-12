HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says that two suspects were arrested on various drug related charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday along North Canton Rd.
Deputies say that upon searching the suspects' vehicle, they uncovered 74.7 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of heroin, 1.3 grams of marijuana and $443 in cash along with other drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office says that Crystal Bell and Chad Lequire have both been arrested and are being held at the Haywood County Detention Center.
According to deputies, Crystal Bell is charged with:
- Two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Two counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin
- Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin
HCSO says that Chad Lequire is charged with:
- Two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Two counts of Trafficking in Opium/Heroin
- Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to Traffic in Opium/Heroin
- Felony Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling
- Resisting a Public Officer
