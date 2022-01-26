JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Haywood Electric Membership Corporation (Haywood EMC) announced that some customers will experience power outages while Duke Energy repairs equipment.
Officials said this power outage will impact 649 Haywood EMC customers in Jackson County, NC, and around 6 customers in Oconee County, SC.
According to officials, the power outage is expected to start at 10:00 a.m. on January 27, 2022, and last around five hours.
This outage will allow Duke Energy crews to repair equipment damaged during a storm on January 16.
You can find real-time outage numbers by visiting Outage Information | Haywood EMC
