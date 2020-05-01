GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Haywood Mall reopened their doors to shoppers on May 1.
Mall management says they'll be adjusting their hours of operation for the time being as social distancing efforts continue. They'll be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and on Sundays will be open from noon to 6 p.m.
While the mall itself will be open, mall management says they are not sure at this time if individual stores will operate on different hours.
Haywood Mall also announced these health and safety rules for the reopen:
- Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins and door knobs.
- Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the properties.
- Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene will be prominently displayed throughout the properties.
- Pre-emptive employee health screening to ensure that employees do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.
- Employee safety protections including implementing the CDC’s COVID-19 frequent hand-washing protocols, and offering personal protective equipment in addition to other CDC recommended practices.
- Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas and strollers, as well as coordinated traffic flow with traffic signage and distance markers.
Spartanburg's WestGate Mall will also be reopening on Friday, May 1.
The Anderson Mall reopened on April 24.
