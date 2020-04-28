GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Haywood Mall confirmed Tuesday that they'll be reopening their doors to shoppers on May 1.
Mall management says they'll be adjusting their hours of operation. They'll be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and on Sundays will be open from noon to 6 p.m.
While the mall itself will be open, mall management says they are not sure at this time which stores within the mall will be open.
Spartanburg's WestGate Mall will also be reopening on Friday, May 1.
The Anderson Mall reopened on April 24.
