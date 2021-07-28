HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Haywood Regional Medical Center (HRMC) announced today that it is increasing its visitor restrictions due to the increase of Covid cases in the community,
According to HRMC, the restrictions will go into effect on Friday, July 30 and will include limiting visitation to one well person per patient at a time and prohibits visitors under 18 years of age.
Below are the update visitor guidelines as of June 30, 2021:
- One visitor per patient (18 or older) may visit at a time.
- This includes labor and delivery, with one support person allowed per laboring patient.
- Visitors will not be allowed for ER patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected positive.
- Visitors are not allowed for patients in isolation, including those COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.
- All visitors must continue to wear masks at all times.
- Visitors must remain in patient’s room during visit.
- Visitors will have temperature automatically taken upon entering the main lobby, and each should read the attestation to confirm lack of COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival. If temperature is high and/or a visitor has symptoms, we ask that they do not visit the hospital at that time.
- Additional temperature checks may take place at other locations in the hospital.
- Visitation hours remain 10:00 am – 6:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.