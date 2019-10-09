ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Crews are out along I-85 northbound in Anderson County after officials say a large amount of fuel was spilling onto the roadway.
Anderson County dispatchers say they received the call around 2:31 p.m. that about 150 gallons of fuel had leaked out onto the roadway from a tanker truck.
Officials say both the Anderson County Fire Department and the HAZMAT team is on scene near mile marker 26, working to clear the spill.
Traffic is significantly backed up as a result of the clean-up.
