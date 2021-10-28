CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hazmat teams have been called to an incident at one of Clemson's off-campus housing neighborhoods, according to the Oconee County Emergency Services.
Officials say a resident at one of the houses at The Pier in Seneca mixed chemicals which created a gas and affected one house in particular.
Director Scott Krein said the homeowner was injured and but left the residence before Hazmat arrived on scene. They are currently in the hospital.
Surrounding houses were evacuated as precaution and Hazmat is expected to spend several hours for cleanup.
“Clemson University officials were informed on Thursday morning of a hazardous materials situation at an off-campus housing location involving a Clemson student. CUPD and CUFD are assisting Oconee County officials at the scene," Clemson University said in response to the incident.
