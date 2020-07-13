ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- All lanes are blocked along I-85NB after a hazmat spill in Anderson County.
The spill was reported one mile south of Exit 14 - South Carolina, 187 - Clemson, according to SCDOT.
According to SCDOT, a overturned tractor trailer caused the spill along the 13 mm.
All lanes are blocked at the moment.
Additional details are not available at this time.
Stay with us as we learn more.
