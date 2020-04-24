Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - A wreck is now clear on I-85 after troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a vehicle was on fire in Anderson County Friday morning.
According to troopers, the call for the fire came in around 5:21 a.m.
Troopers say the vehicle is in the southbound lanes near mile marker 23, between Highway 29 and Highway 97.
We're told both the Hopewell and Piercetown Fire Departments responded to the fire and SCDOT said a HAZMAT team was on scene due to the accident.
At this time no word on any injuries. We have a crew on the way and we'll update as more information becomes available.
