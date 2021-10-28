CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hazmat teams have been called to a neighborhood restaurant located in the Clemson area to evacuate after an incident, according to the Oconee County Emergency Services.
Director Scott Krein said they are responding to TD's at the Pier located at 440 Edinburgh Way. A partial evacuation has already begun.
This is all the information we have at this time.
FOX Carolina crews are on their way to the scene to learn more.
