HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina)- Haywood County Emergency Services updates the public on the efforts following Tropical Storm Fred last week.
Officials announce that they found one deceased victim on Sunday. Officials say that 74-year-old Frank Lauer from Cruso was located today.
“I extend my deepest condolences to Mrs. Lauer and her family. We are holding the Lauer family close in our hearts, and are praying for them now in the time of their loss,” said Sheriff Greg Christopher.
Officials say that search and rescue efforts today focused on finding the one person still unaccounted for after the storms.
Verizon and AT&T restored cellular services in the impacted areas, according to officials.
Power has been restored to 95% of the Cruso community, according to officials.
Crews repaired the Chinquapin Road Bride, and it is now open to traffic.
Heavy equipment teams continue to clean out large debris piles. The Western North Carolina Flooding Home Cleanup Hotline number is 828-222-3975. Residents cleaning up debris from their properties should document as much as possible with photographs. This documentation will help officials complete damage assessments.
Residents should avoid piling debris on state roads. These piles may block access to rescue vehicles and other essential traffic.
Building inspectors from the Office of the State Fire Marshal are performing damage assessments to homes in the area. If inspectors determine that the damage is severe enough, they may turn off the electricity to prevent further issues.
Anyone with their electricity turned off can go to Haywood County Building Inspections at 157 Paragon Parkway, Clyde NC 28721, to get a temporary electricity permit. The County has waived the permit fee for this service.
For residents returning to damaged homes, officials say that inspected houses have color-coded tags on them. Red signifies severe damage, yellow signifies moderate damage, and green signifies minimal damage. All the homes tagged with these color-coded tags will need to get a permit to start restoration work, according to officials. Residents should reach out to the Haywood County Building Inspectors for help, according to officials.
Mobile home restoration and repair will require evaluation and certification from a a professional engineer, according to officials. Residents should reach out to Haywood County Building Inspections for help.
Residents that want to access active search areas must present identification before entering.
Officials are working on an emergency resource and recovery website. It will launch tomorrow and serve as a central location for residents to find official resources and information.
Residents can find the website at www.recoverhaywood.com.
The emergency center at Tuscola High School is now closed. Anyone that still needs shelter should contact the Storm-Assistance Helpline number.
Storm-Assistance Helpline: 828-356-2022.
The hotline is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, residents can call the hotline from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those needing assistance after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday can call 828-452-6666.
The type of assistance that is available through the helpline includes:
- Missing person information
- Food, housing assistance
- Special needs assistance
- Volunteer or donation opportunities
- Other storm-related needs
People can visit the following locations to donate items to the relief effort:
- Helping Haywood: 289 Industrial Park Drive Waynesville
- HCC Small Business Building: 144 Industrial Park Drive
- Please do not take donations to Bethel Baptist. There is no space left.
People can visit the following locations to receive assistance:
- Bethel Baptist Church: 5868 Pigeon Rd, Canton, NC 28716 - clothing, children’s clothing, food, water, toiletries
- Canton First Baptist Church: 74 Academy Street Waynesville - food, water, toiletries
- Faith Community Church: 289 Industrial Drive Waynesville - food, water, toiletries
Those impacted by the storm can receive meals at Bethel Baptist Church. The church is located at 5868 Pigeon Rd, Canton, NC 28716.
