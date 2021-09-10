HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Henderson County Public Schools has announced that a Covid cluster was confirmed at Sugarloaf Elementary School after five staff members and students tested positive for Covid-19.
HCPS those who tested positive will follow health officials' guidance to self-isolate at home per the current CDC guidelines.
The HCPS also says that the Sugarloaf Elementary school nurse or other contact tracers with the Henderson County Department of Public Health will communicate with those who have come into close contact with an individual who tested positive.
If anyone has questions about the current quarantine protocols local health officials are following, visit the states NCDHHS Toolkit at www.covid19.ncdhhs.gov/guidance#schools.
If anyone has questions about the school system communications or community health protocols with the schools, contact the Office Administrative Services at 828-697-4733.
